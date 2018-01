Jan 12 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened higher on Friday on gains in banking shares, while the Nasdaq was dragged 5 percent lower by losses in Facebook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.35 points, or 0.31 percent, to 25,655.08. The S&P 500 gained 2.31 points, or 0.083467 percent, to 2,769.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.13 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,205.65.