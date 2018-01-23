FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 2:35 PM / 更新于 a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open flat as trade concerns loom

1 分钟阅读

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened little changed on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to impose steep import tariffs sparked concerns about potential retaliation.

The Nasdaq was slightly higher, helped by a 13 percent jump in Netflix, following the company’s upbeat results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.38 points, or 0.01 percent, to 26,212.22. The S&P 500 gained 0.91 points, or 0.032122 percent, to 2,833.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.00 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,425.04.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

