January 26, 2018 / 2:00 PM / in 3 days

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after GDP data

1 分钟阅读

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pared gains on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the fourth quarter.

Separately, President Donald Trump at Davos warned trading partners that Washington would no longer tolerate unfair trade.

Dow e-minis were up 52 points, or 0.2 percent, with 33,013 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.34 percent, with 163,684 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 37 points, or 0.53 percent, on volume of 39,080 contracts.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

