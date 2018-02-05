FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 2:36 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as rising bond yields weigh

1 分钟阅读

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as rising bond yields continued to fuel the selloff in equities and hints of inflation pickup triggered concerns that the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates more quickly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.86 points, or 1.11 percent, to 25,238.1. The S&P 500 lost 26.05 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,736.08. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.99 points, or 1.04 percent, to 7,165.96. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal;Editing by Arun Koyyur)

