Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened almost another 2 percent lower on Tuesday after two days of heavy losses that have undermined faith in the U.S. stock market’s almost decade-long rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 536.97 points, or 2.21 percent, to 23,808.78. The S&P 500 lost 49.06 points, or 1.85 percent, to 2,599.88 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 128.97 points, or 1.85 percent, to 6,838.56. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)