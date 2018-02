Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened mixed on Thursday, with investors assessing markets as volatility eased after hitting its highest level in more than two-and-a-half years earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.44 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,827.91. The S&P 500 lost 1.22 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,680.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.48 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,068.46.