February 9, 2018 / 5:35 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips into correction territory

1 分钟阅读

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slipped into correction territory again with a drop of more than more than 1 percent on Friday, as soaring volatility continued to spook investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 284.41 points, or 1.19 percent, at 23,576.05, the S&P 500 was down 25.03 points, or 0.969779 percent, at 2,555.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 82.50 points, or 1.22 percent, at 6,694.66.

The three indexes are now more than 10 percent below their record highs hit on Jan. 26. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
