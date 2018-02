Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday, led by technology and financial stocks, as they attempt to bounce back from their worst week in two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.99 points, or 0.89 percent, to 24,406.89. The S&P 500 gained 22.68 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,642.23. The Nasdaq Composite added 62.39 points, or 0.91 percent, to 6,936.88. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)