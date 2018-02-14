FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 2:39 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on strong U.S. inflation data

1 分钟阅读

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell half a percent at the open on Wednesday, following three days of gains, after data showed core inflation posted its biggest gain in a year in January, stoking fears of faster-than-expected increases in interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.85 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,536.6. The S&P 500 lost 11.22 points, or 0.421339 percent, to 2,651.72. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.37 points, or 0.45 percent, to 6,982.14.

U.S stock futures had fallen by more than 1 percent after the data was released. Futures were higher ahead of the data. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

