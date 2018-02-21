FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 21, 2018 / 2:38 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rise

1 分钟阅读

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks and ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.99 points, or 0.15 percent, to 25,001.74. The S&P 500 gained 6.61 points, or 0.243349 percent, to 2,722.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.84 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,266.15. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below