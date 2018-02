Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted the central bank would stick to its current path of gradual rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.86 points, or 0.06 percent, to 25,694.41.

The S&P 500 lost 1.38 points, or 0.049647 percent, to 2,778.22.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,414.30. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)