FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 1, 2018 / 2:36 PM / 更新于 a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher after consumer data

1 分钟阅读

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday, after data showed consumer spending in January notched its smallest increase in five months and core inflation rose less than expected, easing worries about faster U.S. rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.39 points, or 0.15 percent, to 25,065.59. The S&P 500 gained 4.74 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,718.57. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.13 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,291.14.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below