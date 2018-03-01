FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 5:46 PM / in 20 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after Trump announces import tariffs

1 分钟阅读

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average, trading marginally lower before Trump’s announcement, deepened its loss on the day to 153.86 points, or 0.61 percent, in response.

The S&P 500 was down 14.04 points, or 0.51735 percent, at 2,699.79 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 37.07 points, or 0.51 percent, at 7,235.94. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
