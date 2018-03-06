FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 2:36 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on signs of N.Korea talks

1 分钟阅读

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as the prospect of talks between North Korea and the United States and increasing resistance to President Donald Trump’s proposed metals tariffs encouraged risk appetite among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.53 points, or 0.44 percent, to 24,983.29. The S&P 500 gained 10.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,731.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 35.81 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,366.51. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

