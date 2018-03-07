FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 2:33 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow falls 1 pct at open after Cohn's exit

1 分钟阅读

March 7 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 1 percent lower on Wednesday as the exit of free trade backer Gary Cohn triggered concerns that President Donald Trump may move ahead with his threat to impose hefty metal tariffs and ignite a global trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 289.31 points, or 1.16 percent, to 24,594.81. The S&P 500 lost 23.65 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,704.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.74 points, or 0.81 percent, to 7,312.27.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

