#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 8, 2018 / 2:35 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as trade war fears cool

1 分钟阅读

March 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as fears of a global trade war ebbed following signs that President Donald Trump’s proposed hefty import tariffs on steel and aluminum could exclude key trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.09 points, or 0.21 percent, to 24,854.45. The S&P 500 gained 5.52 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,732.32. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.92 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,421.57.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

