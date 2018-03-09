US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher as wage data cools inflation fears

March 9 (Reuters) - Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 160 points higher after payrolls data showed strong job additions in February, but a slowdown in wage growth pointed to a gradual rise in inflation, tempering expectations of faster interest rate increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.58 points, or 0.66 percent, to 25,058.79. The S&P 500 gained 16.79 points, or 0.613004 percent, to 2,755.76. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.50 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,479.45. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)