US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back with tech, eyes on Fed meeting

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained on Tuesday, with the S&P 500, Dow industrials and Russell 2000 setting record closing highs, as technology stocks bounced back and investors positioned ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.8 points, or 0.44 percent, to 21,328.47, the S&P 500 gained 10.96 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,440.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.90 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,220.37. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)