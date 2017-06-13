FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back with tech, eyes on Fed meeting
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月13日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back with tech, eyes on Fed meeting

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained on Tuesday, with the S&P 500, Dow industrials and Russell 2000 setting record closing highs, as technology stocks bounced back and investors positioned ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.8 points, or 0.44 percent, to 21,328.47, the S&P 500 gained 10.96 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,440.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.90 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,220.37. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

