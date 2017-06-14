FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech drags Wall St lower; financials buoy Dow
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech drags Wall St lower; financials buoy Dow

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - A slide in technology stocks pulled down the Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after weaker-than-expected inflation numbers and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.09 points, or 0.22 percent, to 21,374.56, the S&P 500 lost 2.43 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,437.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.48 points, or 0.41 percent, to 6,194.89.

The Nasdaq cut its loss in more than half in a late rebound, having earlier fallen 1 percent, while financials buoyed the Dow Industrials. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

