2 个月前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St rebound; energy trails
路透调查
深度分析
深度分析
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 晚上8点19分 / 2 个月前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St rebound; energy trails

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.71 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 21,528.99, the S&P 500 gained 20.31 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,453.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.26 points, or 1.42 percent, to 6,239.01. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

