1 个月前
US STOCKS-S&P, Dow end lower, Nasdaq lifted by healthcare, tech sectors
2017年6月21日

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow end lower, Nasdaq lifted by healthcare, tech sectors

路透新闻部

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow were weighed down by falling energy stocks as oil prices fell on Wednesday and added to investor concerns about low inflation while healthcare and technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq Composite index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53.89 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 21,413.25, the S&P 500 had lost 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,435.78 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 45.92 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,233.95. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

