US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat but healthcare stocks rally
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月22日 / 晚上8点09分

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat but healthcare stocks rally

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in healthcare stocks after Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal to replace Obamacare were offset by declines in financial and consumer staples sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.74 points, or 0.06 percent, to 21,397.29, the S&P 500 lost 1.11 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,434.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,236.69. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dan Grebler)

