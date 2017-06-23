FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月内
2017年6月23日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, energy shares lift Wall Street

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Friday as gains in tech and energy stocks more than offset weakness in the financial sector, while a slide in Home Depot kept the Dow in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.53 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,394.76, the S&P 500 gained 3.8 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,438.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.57 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,265.25.

For the week, the Dow added 0.05 percent, the S&P rose 0.21 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.84 percent. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

