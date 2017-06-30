FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends choppy week with modest gains
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月30日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends choppy week with modest gains

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 on Friday ended a volatile week with modest gains, boosted by Nike's well-received quarterly report, with both indexes tallying their best first half of the year since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.6 points, or 0.29 percent, to 21,349.63, the S&P 500 gained 3.71 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,423.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.93 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,140.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

