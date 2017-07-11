FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; politics drive stocks
2017年7月11日 / 晚上8点10分 / 25 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; politics drive stocks

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended near flat on Tuesday in a day driven by political news, including concern over emails disclosed by President Donald Trump's eldest son citing Russian support for his father's election campaign.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55 point, or 0 percent, to 21,409.07, the S&P 500 lost 1.9 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,425.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.91 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,193.31. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

