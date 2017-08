NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Stocks ended little changed on Wall Street on Thursday as a deal between Sears and Amazon weighed on home improvement retailers while gains in Regeneron and Microsoft buoyed the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.97 points, or 0.13 percent, to 21,611.78, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,473.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.96 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,390.00. (Reporting by Kimberly Chin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)