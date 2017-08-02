FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 22,000 but joy doesn't spread
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点17分 / 9 天内

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 22,000 but joy doesn't spread

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked above the 22,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, powered by Apple's rally after its quarterly iPhone sales, while weakness in other tech stocks kept the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to end at 22,016.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,477.57 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.29 point to 6,362.65. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below