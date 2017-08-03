FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq fall while Dow hits another record
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点06分 / 2 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq fall while Dow hits another record

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down by Amazon.com, Apple and other top-shelf technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial rose marginally posted another record high close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.8 points, or 0.04 percent, to 22,026.04, the S&P 500 had lost 5.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,472.14 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 22.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,340.34. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

