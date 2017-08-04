FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 天前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow boasts eighth record close in a row, banks lead
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 晚上8点13分 / 8 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow boasts eighth record close in a row, banks lead

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at its eighth straight record high on Friday, with strong gains in JPMorgan Chase and other banks after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.71 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at 22,092.81, the S&P 500 gained 4.67 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,476.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,351.56. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below