3 天前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls 1.4 pct in biggest one-day drop since May
2017年8月10日 / 晚上8点10分 / 3 天前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index ended Thursday with its biggest one-day drop since May 17 as investors fled riskier assets in response to an exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 204.69 points, or 0.93 percent, to 21,844.01, the S&P 500 lost 35.8 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,438.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 135.46 points, or 2.13 percent, to 6,216.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

