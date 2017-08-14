FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street surges as North Korea jitters ease
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点09分 / 14 小时内

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street surges as North Korea jitters ease

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks recovered further on Monday from last week's selloff, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since April as worries eased about a conflict between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.12 points, or 0.62 percent, to 21,993.44, the S&P 500 gained 24.41 points, or 1.00 percent, to 2,465.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.68 points, or 1.34 percent, to 6,340.23. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

