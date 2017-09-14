FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Boeing lifts Dow to record but S&P slips
2017年9月14日 / 晚上8点03分 / 1 个月前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Boeing lifts Dow to record but S&P slips

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Rising shares of Boeing pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average up to a record high on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell as investors saw higher-than-expected inflation increasing the chances of an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.89 points, or 0.22 percent, to 22,207.07, the S&P 500 lost 2.44 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,495.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.10 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,429.08. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

