US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up on financials as Fed eyed

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday but trading was in a narrow range with financial stocks providing the biggest boost ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,370.63, the S&P 500 gained 2.77 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,506.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,461.32. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)