US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower; Apple out of favor
2017年9月21日 / 晚上8点10分 / 1 个月前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower; Apple out of favor

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday, with market heavyweight Apple out of favor on concerns about its latest iPhones, while financials rose as investors reacted to rising expectations for a third interest rate hike this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.36 points, or 0.24 percent, to 22,359.23, the S&P 500 lost 7.64 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,500.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,422.69. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

