US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ekes out record high close on tax plan hope

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting a record on gains in McDonald’s and healthcare names, while investors continued to hope President Donald Trump will be able to make progress on tax reform.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.49 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,381.2, the S&P 500 gained 3.02 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,510.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.19 points to 6,453.45. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)