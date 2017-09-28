FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ekes out record high close on tax plan hope
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 晚上8点10分 / 20 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ekes out record high close on tax plan hope

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting a record on gains in McDonald’s and healthcare names, while investors continued to hope President Donald Trump will be able to make progress on tax reform.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.49 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,381.2, the S&P 500 gained 3.02 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,510.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.19 points to 6,453.45. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

