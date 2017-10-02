FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点07分 / 16 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street indexes log record high closes

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a strong note on Monday, with the S&P 500, the Dow and the Russell 2000 all hitting record high closes as data pointed to underlying strength in the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.02 points, or 0.69 percent, to 22,559.11, the S&P 500 gained 9.84 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,529.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,516.72. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

