综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 晚上8点07分 / 13 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs to records on tax plan optimism

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - All three major indexes rose to record high closes again on Thursday, with optimism over a tax overhaul increasing as Congress moved closer to agreement on a budget resolution and as data added to recent signs of economic strength.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to 22,775.39, the S&P 500 gained 14.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,552.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.73 points, or 0.78 percent, to 6,585.36. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

