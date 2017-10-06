FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P dips; pharmacy shares slide on Amazon threat
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 晚上8点11分 / 12 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P dips; pharmacy shares slide on Amazon threat

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Friday, breaking an eight-day streak of gains, as the first monthly decline in U.S. nonfarm jobs in seven years dampened sentiment while pharmacy shares declined on fear of competition from Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.72 points, or 0.01 percent, to 22,773.67, the S&P 500 lost 2.74 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,549.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.82 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,590.18.

For the week, the Dow gained 1.6 percent, the S&P added 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.45 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

