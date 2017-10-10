FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月10日 / 晚上8点06分 / 8 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits record high, Wal-Mart shares gain

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record closing high on Tuesday, helped by a surge in Wal-Mart Stores, while Amazon and Facebook lost ground and investors focused on upcoming quarterly reports.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.61 points, or 0.31 percent, to 22,830.68, the S&P 500 gained 5.91 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,550.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,587.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)

