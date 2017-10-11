FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年10月11日 / 晚上8点15分 / 7 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends at record highs; eyes on Fed, earnings

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes edged up to record closing highs on Wednesday with sector moves in the S&P 500 showing preference toward so-called defensive stocks, while Wall Street reacted mutedly to the minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,872.89, the S&P 500 gained 4.6 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,555.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.30 points, or 0.25 percent, to 6,603.55.

Stocks ended near session highs after Politico reported that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was pushing president Donald Trump to name Jerome Powell, seen as a safe pick for financial markets, as the next Federal Reserve chairman. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

