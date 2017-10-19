FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat; late gains on Fed Powell report
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上8点17分 / 2 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat; late gains on Fed Powell report

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed flat on Thursday, coming back from sharp losses after the open, while Apple fell more than 2 percent to lead a decline in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 23,163.04, the S&P 500 gained 0.84 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,562.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.15 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,605.07.

The S&P turned positive minutes ahead of the close after Politico reported that Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is the leading candidate to become President Donald Trump’s nominee for Fed chair, in what would be a continuation of the current stock market-friendly monetary policy. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below