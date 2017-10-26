FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end up; earnings a boost
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点08分 / 更新于 18 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end up; earnings a boost

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday after a round of positive corporate earnings announcements, but gains were curbed and the Nasdaq lost ground on a drop in the healthcare sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.61 points, or 0.31 percent, to 23,401.07, the S&P 500 gained 3.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,560.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.12 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,556.77. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

