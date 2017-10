NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Friday, as a surge in the tech sector and a rally in Amazon shares helped push the Nasdaq to its best day in nearly a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.92 points, or 0.14 percent, to 23,432.78, the S&P 500 gained 20.66 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,581.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 144.49 points, or 2.2 percent, to 6,701.26. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)