US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends October on high note, led by tech, consumer staples
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点07分 / 更新于 14 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends October on high note, led by tech, consumer staples

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A jump in shares of consumer companies Mondelez and Kellogg after their quarterly reports, along with further gains for tech stocks on Tuesday, helped Wall Street end October on a positive note.

The three major indexes tallied their best monthly gains since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,377.24, the S&P 500 gained 2.4 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,575.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.71 points, or 0.43 percent, to 6,727.67. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

