US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow rises while tax plan weighs on S&P, Nasdaq
2017年11月2日 / 晚上8点06分 / 更新于 14 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow rises while tax plan weighs on S&P, Nasdaq

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials climbed on Thursday while losses in Facebook kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in check as investors assessed the long-awaited tax cut plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.29 points, or 0.34 percent, to 23,515.3, the S&P 500 gained 0.45 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,579.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,714.94. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

