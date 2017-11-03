FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes post record closing highs; Apple a boost
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月3日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes post record closing highs; Apple a boost

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A surge in shares of heavyweight Apple helped push up major Wall Street indexes on Friday, as investors also assessed a mixed U.S. labor market report.

All three major indexes registered record closing highs. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,539.19, the S&P 500 gained 7.99 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,587.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.49 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,764.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
