US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as Priceline, financials weigh
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点09分 / 更新于 1 小时前

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday after a disappointing profit forecast from Priceline and a drop in financials, as investors also fretted that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes could be watered down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.81 points, or 0.04 percent, to 23,557.23, the S&P 500 lost 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,590.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.65 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,767.78. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)

