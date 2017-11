NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as General Electric shares plunged for the second straight day and a drop in crude oil prices hit energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.3 points, or 0.13 percent, to 23,409.4, the S&P 500 lost 5.93 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,578.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.72 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,737.87. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)