US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power Wall St rally; tax vote supports
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上9点09分 / 更新于 18 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power Wall St rally; tax vote supports

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose sharply on Thursday, boosted by earnings-related gains in Wal-Mart and Cisco, while a tax bill expected to boost corporate earnings passed its first - if smallest - hurdle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.01 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,458.29, the S&P 500 gained 21.04 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,585.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.08 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,793.29. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

