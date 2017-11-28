FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes hit record highs, helped by tax bill progress
2017年11月28日 / 晚上9点07分 / 更新于 21 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes hit record highs, helped by tax bill progress

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged to record closing highs on Tuesday, led by sharp gains in bank stocks and boosted by progress for a tax cut bill, strong consumer confidence data and encouraging comments from President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 255.93 points, or 1.09 percent, to 23,836.71, the S&P 500 gained 25.65 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,627.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.84 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,912.36. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

